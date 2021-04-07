Ellaism Hits One Day Trading Volume of $806.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $392,371.54 and approximately $806.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.12 or 0.03557504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00033477 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,593,747 coins and its circulating supply is 43,542,416 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

