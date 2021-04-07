Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.71

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and traded as low as $31.20. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1,198 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

