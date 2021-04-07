ElringKlinger’s (ZIL2) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €12.96 ($15.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.55. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

