ElringKlinger’s (ZIL2) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €12.96 ($15.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.15 million and a P/E ratio of -20.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.55. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.