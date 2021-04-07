Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $175.64

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $222.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $175.64 or 0.00311127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003077 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 257.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019995 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,497,242 coins and its circulating supply is 17,268,191 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

