Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Elrond has a market cap of $2.90 billion and $401.05 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $168.05 or 0.00299919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00031112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002991 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 318.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,491,292 coins and its circulating supply is 17,262,837 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

