EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi Sells 25,000 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 230,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

