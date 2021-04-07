Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0489 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 317.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 358.2% against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $934,942.56 and $49.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 220.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

