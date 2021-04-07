Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Trading Down 1.7%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 57,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 737,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

