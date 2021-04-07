Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Tops $30,175.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and $30,175.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,248,701 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

