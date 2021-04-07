Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 657,835 shares.The stock last traded at $81.12 and had previously closed at $79.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 456,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

