Eminer (EM) Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Eminer has a total market cap of $16.39 million and $13.00 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00056439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00625725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.