EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Down 0.6%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.15. 156,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 278,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in EMX Royalty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 40,589 shares in the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

