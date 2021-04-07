Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

