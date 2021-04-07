Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,033,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.