Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0533 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 43.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.33 million and $2.06 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00467310 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005678 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.00143823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.73 or 0.04206710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.