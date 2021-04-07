ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Sells $37,950.00 in Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Milos Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $44,437.50.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

