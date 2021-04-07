ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Sells $44,437.50 in Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $44,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Milos Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,950.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 21,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.60. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.