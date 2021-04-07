Enecuum Reaches Market Cap of $11.60 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $314,831.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enecuum has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,608,581 coins and its circulating supply is 167,358,574 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

