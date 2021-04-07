Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.41 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Energi has a market cap of $147.89 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00006654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00310091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003039 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 320.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,620,268 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.