Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 10.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Energy Transfer worth $200,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of ET traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 168,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,672. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

