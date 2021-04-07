Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Market Cap of $501.49 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.68 or 0.00029739 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $501.49 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00070122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00263596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.36 or 0.00761859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,042.52 or 0.99908590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.