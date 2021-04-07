Energycoin (ENRG) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $275,780.54 and approximately $24.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010853 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.