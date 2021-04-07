Energycoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $279,340.33 and $25.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010231 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars.

