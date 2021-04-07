Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.28

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.28 and traded as high as C$6.50. Enerplus shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 693,212 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

