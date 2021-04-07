ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.25 Price Target at UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.25 ($14.41) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.13 ($11.92).

ENI opened at €10.48 ($12.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.39. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

