Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004850 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00056347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00632706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

