EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 4.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 4.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $86,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,630. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

