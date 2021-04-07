EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Up 35%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) shares were up 35% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 129,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 14,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $457.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

