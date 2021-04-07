Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.25. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 568,045 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

