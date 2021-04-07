EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $199,038.36 and $57,851.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00056439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00625725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

