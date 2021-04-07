EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches Market Cap of $193,345.88

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $193,345.88 and approximately $62,356.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

