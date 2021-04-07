Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,161,918 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 8.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $157,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 76,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

