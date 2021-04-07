Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Up to $40.91

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.91, but opened at $44.40. Envista shares last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 35,875 shares changing hands.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.77 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $13,343,000.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

