Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.63. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 213,934 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

