Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Cap Hits $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.19 or 0.00629602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

