Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Jeffery Kutok Sells 2,029 Shares

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Jeffery Kutok sold 2,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $17,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $475,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EPZM stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $880.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Epizyme by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

