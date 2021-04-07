Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Epizyme worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

