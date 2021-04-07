ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Sells $621,312.50 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLUS traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. 3,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

