EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading 4.1% Higher

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.06 and last traded at $50.06. 1,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 972,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

