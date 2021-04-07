Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FedNat Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FedNat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FNHC opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. FedNat has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FedNat by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.