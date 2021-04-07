Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE GS opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $262.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $162.45 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,633,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

