Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TSE:NSR opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.23 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

