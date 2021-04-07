Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.