Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.