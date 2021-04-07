Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (BP, CNST, DIN, PRGO, SHIP, SIEN, SITM, SKFRY, SMLP, SND)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 7th:

BP (LON:BP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CL King. CL King currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

