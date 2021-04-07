Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $2.42 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $76.06 million and $1.30 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00004303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,997.48 or 0.03544432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.44 or 0.00392940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $624.31 or 0.01107809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.94 or 0.00466568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.38 or 0.00419455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00032676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00304656 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,670,625 coins and its circulating supply is 31,366,903 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

