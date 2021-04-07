Ernest S. Rady Buys 5,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

