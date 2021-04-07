eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

eServGlobal Company Profile (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

