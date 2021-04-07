Essentia (ESS) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $17.81 million and $728,204.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00056243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.50 or 0.00631742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

