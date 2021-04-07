Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Gap Up to $23.84

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $24.65. Essential Properties Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 2,304 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

